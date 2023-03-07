Labour Party made a substantial inroad into the 10th National Assembly by clinching 40 seats in both chambers

The result sent strong waves across the country as the party continues to establish itself as Nigeria's third force

The most shocking outcome of the election is that Labour Party flushed out many serving lawmakers, including principal officers

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi's popularity and acceptance have paved the way for the Labour Party (LP) to clinch several Senate and House of Representatives seats

ThisDay reports that the citizens' unending acceptance and love for the LP's presidential candidate has brought the party into national reckoning and consciousness.

Peter Obi s reputed for awakening the political consciousness of Nigerans youths. Photo credit: @PeterObi

According to the report, the just concluded 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections came with shocking, unprecedented dynamics never before witnessed since the return of democratic rule in 1999.

The LP was an obscure party with little presence in the 36 states and FCT.

Obi's entrance into the presidential race on the platform of the LP changed the narrative, bringing the party to national consciousness ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Unlike in the past when the presidential poll was a straight fight between the candidates of the two major parties, the APC and PDP, the reverse appears to be the case this time around, with LP's entrance to the race.

As opponents mocked Obi supporters, they surged on and paid no attention, insisting that the movement would deliver structure or no structure.

On Saturday, March 4, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the LP had won 40 seats in the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Experts say LP has become the new political pride in the country, and elites are shocked and admitting to the "Peter Obi effect."

16 female legislators make it to 10th National Assembly

Meanwhile, Ripples Nigeria reports that only 15 female legislators made the list of successful names published by INEC as legislators in the incoming 10th National Assembly.

While there are three female senators-elect, 13 female House of Representatives members made it to the new list.

This development was against the clamours for increased participation and appointments for women in politics.

Peter Obi: Soludo's words have come to pass, says Umahi

On his part, David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, says the words of his Anambra counterpart, Chukwuma Soludo, concerning Obi's presidential election have come to pass.

Soludo had, in an open letter, predicted that Obi would lose the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Monday, March 6, at the Ebonyi International Airport, Umahi said that even as the Labour Party candidate did well in the polls, the southeast needs to work with other geopolitical zones to win the country's number one job.

