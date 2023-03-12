Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, five lawmakers are said to be jostling for the position of Speaker, according to a report by Vanguard.

The newspaper reported that the leadership of the Green Chamber will be on the agenda as President-elect Bola Tinubu meets with the National Assembly members-elect at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, March 13.

Ahmed Idris Wase and Benjamin Kalu listed among the contenders as the race for the position of the House of Reps Speaker begins. Photo credits: House of Representatives, Nigeria, Hon. Benjamin Kalu

A source cited by Vanguard said acceptable zoning directing and religious factors will be considered in nominating the next Speaker of the House, especially as the president-elect and his deputy are both Muslims.

Here is a list of the contenders:

Hon. Aliyu Betara (Biu/Kwaya federal constituency, Borno State) Aminu Sani Jaji (Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency, Zamfara state) Hon. Idris Wase, current deputy speaker, from Plateau state Ben Kalu, current spokesman of the House Ado Doguwa, majority leader of the 9th House

Legit.ng notes, however, that Doguwa has not been elected into the 10th National Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) delisted his name after the returning officer said he declared Doguwa the winner under duress.

The lawmaker who was recently released from prison on bail is also facing allegations of murder.

Source: Legit.ng