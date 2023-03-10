Members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) who are a faction of the party from the defunct All Nigeria Police Party (ANPP) in Kano State, have endorsed the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna for the rescheduled March 18th elections.

The group led by Hon. Mustapha Muhammad Bagwai who is the Coordinator of the NNPP and PDP coalition for Gawuna 2023 made the endorsement in a statement issued on Friday, copies of which were made available to Journalists in Bauchi.

According to Mustapha Bagwai, “We are all convinced that Nasiru Gawuna is the most experienced of all the gubernatorial candidates in Kano State having worked with the first civilian Governor of Kano State since the return of democracy in 1999, Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and his two successors, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.”

He stated that,”Whoever had ever had the opportunity of living in Kano state from 2004 when the then Governor of the State and currently a serving Senator representing Kano Central, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau first appointed Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as Caretaker Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government where the duo hail from could without any iota of doubt, tell you that Dr. Gawuna is a great performer and a silent achiever.”

Source: Legit.ng