Despite the agitations over the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, President-elect Bola Tinubu is already making proactive moves to form his government ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

A report by Vanguard stated that Tinubu will on Monday, March 13, meet with the National Assembly members-elect at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President-elect Bola Tinubu making moves to form a new government ahead of his May 29 inauguration. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

A major agenda at the meeting is said to be the allocation of key principal positions in the National Assembly.

Southeast for Senate presidency

Sources cited by Vanguard said Tinubu is open to the idea of forming a government of national unity.

Thus, the president-elect was said to have agreed to give the Senate presidency to the southeast to address the issue of real or perceived marginalisation.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is said to be the favourite to become the next Senate president if the seat is zoned to the southeast.

Lawmakers reportedly jostling the Speakership seat

Hon. Aliyu Betara (Biu/Kwaya federal constituency, Borno State) Aminu Sani Jaji (Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency, Zamfara state) Hon. Idris Wase, current deputy speaker, from Plateau state Ben Kalu, current spokesman of the House Ado Doguwa, majority leader of the 9th House

Gbajabiamila for Chief of Staff

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila may also emerge as the next Chief of Staff.

Though he won his election to return to the Green Chamber, there are strong speculations that Gbajabiamila is interested in the position.

It was gathered that Babatunde Fashola, Works and Housing minister, is also being considered for the position but may be given another role in the Tinubu presidency.

El-Rufai or Ganduje for the SGF

Meanwhile, sources cited by Vanguard also said the governors of Kaduna and Kano states, Nasir El-Rufai and Abdullahi Ganduje are being considered for the position of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF).

