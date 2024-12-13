Olayinka confirmed that Wike would revoke land from anyone, including friends and family, with illegitimate ownership

The FCDA listed 9,532 individuals, including prominent figures, who have not regularised their land allocations

Olayinka warned defaulters to regularise their land or face revocation, regardless of personal connections or public support

Lere Olayinka, spokesman for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reiterated the minister’s commitment to ensuring that land ownership within the FCT complies with the law.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Friday, December 13, Olayinka emphasized that Wike will not hesitate to revoke the lands of anyone, including his friends, wife, or enemies if their ownership is illegitimate, The Punch reported.

“Those who fail to regularise their land allocations will lose their properties,” Olayinka stated.

9,532 defaulters named, including high-profile figures

According to Olayinka, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has published the names of 9,532 individuals who have failed to regularise their land allocations.

The list includes prominent figures such as former President Ibrahim Babangida and former Benue Governor Samuel Ortom, The Cable reported.

“Advertisements were placed in newspapers listing those who owe the government for land.

"Ortom, a close friend and political ally of the minister, is on the list. This shows that friendship will not influence Wike’s decisions," Olayinka explained.

Wike's aide: No tolerance for illegitimacy

Olayinka highlighted Wike’s stance on fairness and accountability in handling land disputes.

“If you have legitimate ownership, even if you are his enemy, there will be no issue. However, if your claims are illegitimate, even if you are his wife or closest friend, you will lose the land," Olayinka said.

He warned that the government will not tolerate attempts to evade responsibility:

“Those whose names have been published must regularise their ownership immediately. If they fail to do so, the government will revoke their allocations, and no amount of social media activism will change that.”

The minister’s spokesman urged defaulters to take the opportunity to comply with the regulations to avoid losing their properties.

Timi Frank slams Tinubu over Wike's 'illegal' FCT demolitions

Earlier, Legit.ng former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, condemned President Bola Tinubu’s silence over the mass demolitions of houses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Frank described the demolitions as “illegal” and “oppressive,” urging the President to act swiftly to prevent further suffering for residents in the territory.

