Inside sources in the APC say Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila tops the list of contenders to emerge as the chief of staff to Bola Tinubu

The Speaker of the House of Reps is being considered for the job as he has been a core loyalist of the president-elect for over two decades

The rumours were fueled by the absence of the Speaker at a ceremony for lawmakers-elect to receive their certificate of return

FCT, Abuja - A report by Leadership indicates that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, is being considered as the chief of staff to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila was conspicuously absent at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja venue of the presentation of Certificates of Return to Members-elect of the House of Representatives by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 8.

Gbajabiamila has been a political ally of Tinubu for over two decades. Photo credit: @femigbaja

According to the report, the Speaker may eventually not represent his constituency in the 10th National Assembly as he is likely to be considered for the position in the incoming government.

A source close to Gbajabiamila quoted in the report said the Lagos-born politician is being considered as he is one of Tinubu’s core loyalists and proteges.

The source said:

“If you notice, he didn’t come for his certificate of return on Wednesday. He doesn’t need that certificate; he has everything to function optimally as chief of staff to the president in the new government.

“He has worked with politicians in every federal constituency and across political divides in the last 20 years.”

Ex-commissioner asks Tinubu to make agriculture first priority

Meanwhile, a former commissioner for agriculture and food security in Ekiti state, Dr Bode Adetoyi, has urged Tinubu to prioritise agriculture.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that Dr Adetoyi said hunger, poverty, insecurity, health challenges, social vices, unemployment, and brain drain would be eradicated in Nigeria once there is abundant food.

The agricultural expert noted that data from World Bank, United Nations, and other international development agencies point to Nigeria as the world’s poverty capital.

Salihu Lukman to Tinubu: Reward APC members who worked for your victory

On his part, the national vice chairman (north-west) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has advised Tinubu to reward APC members who worked hard for his victory.

Lukman, a former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, gave the counsel in a congratulatory message to Tinubu on Wednesday, March 1.

He stated that to ensure internal cohesion in the APC, Tinubu’s team should be populated with party members who worked assiduously for his victory.

Olawepo-Hashim congratulates Tinubu, charges him on national reconciliation

Similarly, an APC chieftain, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has congratulated Tinubu for winning the 2023 presidential election.

Olawepo-Hashim also prayed that God would grant the president-elect and his deputy the wisdom to bring the nation badly divided together.

He emphasised that national reconciliation and healing are urgent and cannot be delayed to move the nation forward.

