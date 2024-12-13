Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Bauchi state - The Secretary to Bauchi State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, has resigned from his position with immediate effect amid rumour that he wants to run for the 2027 governorship race in the state.

However, there is no official confirmation that Kashim is interested in running for the office of the governor of Bauchi state.

Chief of Staff, Aminu Gamawa, has been directed to take over from Kashim in an acting capacity. Photo credit: Bala Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Governor Bala Mohammed’s spokesperson, Mukhtar Gidado, said the Chief of Staff, Government House, Aminu Gamawa, has been directed to take over from Kashim in an acting capacity.

Gidado made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, December 13.

The statement read in part:

“Governor Bala Mohammed, on behalf of the government and the people of Bauchi State, thanked him (Ibrahim Kashim) for the services he rendered to the State and wished him well in his future endeavours.”

Kashim won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial ticket in 2023 before he later withdrew from the race.

The PDP was forced to hold another governorship primary election where Governor Mohammed won unopposed after losing the party’s presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar.

PDP Crisis: Gov Bala Makes U-Turn on Damagum's Fate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Mohammed and chairman of the PDP governors' forum, has made a U-turn on his campaign against Umar Damagum, the PDP acting national chairman.

The PDP governor has been moving to ensure that the Damagum is replaced and the party holds a national convention to set the pace for new leadership in the party.

But at the PDP stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, October 23, Mohammed said the party would not relax and watch Nigeria digress to one-party state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng