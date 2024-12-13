A Nigerian lady shared how her husband sponsored her tertiary education at the University of Benin

In a viral video, the lady, who wore a signout shirt, ran towards her husband and jumped on him

A Nigerian lady hailed her husband, who sponsored her education at the University of Benin.

She said her husband was the best thing that ever happened to her.

Lady receives gifts from husband as she signs out of UNIBEN. Photo: @queen.hennessy4

In a video shared by @queen.hennessy4, the lady, who wore a signout shirt, ran towards her husband and jumped on him.

She appreciated him sponsoring her education as she announced that she had bagged a BSc.

The lady also prayed for her husband.

She said:

"My husband is the best thing that ever happened to me. Thanks for sponsoring my education. BSc bagged. I pray God reward you for all you do for me."

Reactions as lady hails hubby for sponsoring her education

Many who came across the post hailed the husband and congratulated the lady on her relocation.

@municbeauty said:

"I am not lucky does not mean I should not congratulate others. nnem congratulations."

@fabytecha said:

"Men are good na we go find the weapon that fashioned against us. Congratulations."

@ØGÊ1122$ said:

"Congratulations what a sweet husband."

Aquarius Pearl said:

"Congratulations. May God provide for my man too so he can sponsor me too in Jesus name."

@Zyzaebabe said:

"He need award."

@Vby Ibere said:

so na only me watch am 700 times. it's so unhealthy."

