Still certain that he won the last presidential election, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) is still in talks with international observers of the electoral process.

Obi on Tuesday, March 7, met with a former president of South Africa and head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission to Nigeria, H.E. Thabo Mbeki.

Peter Obi said his conversation with Thabo Mbeki was constructive (Photo: Mr. Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

The former Anambra governor who lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progress Congress (APC) said he has met with Mbeki twice on the election.

According to Obi, the discussions so far have been constructive.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

"As part of ongoing election-related consultations, I have met twice with the former President of South Africa and Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission to Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Thabo Mbeki, and his Team.

"The discussions were quite constructive."

Source: Legit.ng