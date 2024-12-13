Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani, are no longer following each other on social media according to report

The two used to tease each other about their husband until Charani tagged Daniels to a post about respect a few weeks ago

Fans of the two women reacted to the news as they opened up about polygamy and what it can cause for those involved in it

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani, are no longer following each other on Instagram.

According to blogger Cutie Juls, the two women, who are married to Senator Ned Nwoke are no longer friends on the social networking app.

Checks by Legit.ng also revealed that Daniels, who recently marked her wedding anniversary, was no longer following Laila on the app.

However, reasons for their actions are known, except that fans are speculating that the two are no longer in good terms.

It was also alleged that Charani's post about respect where she tagged Daniels might be a reason for their action.

Recall that the co-wives have often celebrated each other on social media in the past.

Regina once reacted to the romantic picture shared by Charani with their husband as she praised the two love birds.

How fans reacted to Daniels, Co-wife's post

Reactions have trailed the post about the two women. Here are some of the comments below:

@toscani_exclusivewears:

"Some men busy making some women feel worthless by convincing dem he love dem equally..Oya tell yur man yu love him wit anoda man nd see his reaction."

@toscani_exclusivewears:

"Just imagine what dey want to lure Queen May into , no peace of mind forever in polygamy our man in d mud."

@lovelyng_:

"I said it, polygamy is not for the weak. Forget what gina has been doing, she is only deceiving herself."

@tonnesofbeauty:

"I can’t relate. Rick man problems."

@afomachukwu_linda:

"Jesus, unbelievable, wetin happen."

@iamzinnymichael:

"They will all be alright in their luxury cars & chilling in their apartments, sipping Papa’s justice."

@egroeg80:

"When you see people going on the wrong road and they're show all sort of nice things to show that they're happy and it's worth it, never believe them. Do the right thing otherwise you follow blindly and end up in distress. Let no one lie to you."

@wilsonbeatrice.57:

"Which one is Nigeria youth in distress abeg ooo."

@omobaadebiyi76:

"Dem don deceive them self finish, love my foot."

@nedyy:

"Polygamous family with polygamous wahala hmmm if you are not a product that home you no fit understand us, but thank God for God."

Regina Daniels, Laila mark husband birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Daniels and her senior wife, Laila Charani, couldn't hide their joy after their husband clocked 63.

A lovely dinner party was staged by the two women for their husband on his birthday.

The video of the ceremony surfaced online and fans reacted to it

