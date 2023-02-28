The 2023 flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on every Nigerian especially supporters of his presidential ambition to remain calm and law-abiding.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Obi's call for calm comes at the peak of controversies surrounding the coalition of the just concluded 2023 presidential elections across Nigeria.

Peter Obi has urged the Obidients to remain calm and persistent in insisting that the right thing be done at all times. Photo: Peter Obi, Goodluck Okechukwu

Source: Twitter

A Twitter user, Goodluck Okeechukwu in a video post made on Tuesday, February 28, said his friend had met Obi on board a flight from Asaba, Delta state capital city to Abuja'

Okechukwu said the former governor of Anambra state who has remained a top contender in the 2023 presidential election assured many of his followers popularly referred to as Obidients that the party and his team are closely monitoring the activities of election result collation.

The video shared by Okechukwu captured Peter responding to questions from his friend on incidents surrounding the collation of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The young man who met Obi had said in the Igbo language:

"Now after all the sufferings we went through, we are not happy."

Obi who responded in Igbo language said everything will be done in a gentle manner.

He said:

"Dont worry. It's gently gently. It (Nigeria) is a developing nation.

When told that youths are eager for protests over the collation process.

Obi replied:

“No, no, no, we will take it easy.

On when he will be making comments concerning the elections.

The LP flag bearer said:

"At the end of the day, we will eeh... We do not expect much from them because this is your time to remove a situation that has been there for years.

"What we need is to remain calm and persistent in saying this is wrong. That is the only way we can succeed.

"We will remain calm, we will remain persistent and consistent in saying this is wrong.

"All we are asking for is good governance, let government care for the poor people, for those suffering. That's all we are asking."

Peter Obi Wins Big in 1 Southeast LGA With Over 10K Votes as Atiku, Tinubu Lags Far Behind

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, emerged victorious at the 2023 general elections in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo state.

According to results declared at the Imo state's collation office in Owerri, Obi polled 10,958 votes in the 2023 presidential election.

The former Anambra state governor gapped Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate who came second in the LGA with 10,372 votes.

Peter Obi Dusts Atiku, Tinubu With Unbelievable Number of Votes in Powerful North Central State

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is leading his contemporaries in the ongoing collation of election results in Plateau state.

Peter Obi is leading his colleague from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Atiku Abubakar with 45,297 votes.

Data available from the Independent National Electoral Commission shows that Peter Obi is leading Atiku with results from seven Local Government Areas so far in the state.

Source: Legit.ng