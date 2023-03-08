Ahead of court proceedings scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, Peter Obi of the Labour Party has sent a crucial message to OBidients

Obi called on his supporters throughout Nigeria during this period to be peaceful and civil as he steps into court

The prominent southeast categorically reminded his supporters that the court is not a venue for campaign rally

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has dropped what might come across to some as a last-minute message to his supporters in Nigeria before he begins his court battle to prove that he won the poll.

Via Twitter on Wednesday, March 8, Obi called on OBidients throughout Nigeria to respect the sanctity of the court and maintain peace.

Obi said the court is not a rally ground (Photo: Mr. Peter Obi)

Source: Twitter

Obi admonished his supporters that the court house is not a rally ground, adding that they should go about their daily businesses peacefully.

He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"As we go about seeking redress for our stolen mandate, I plead with OBIdients to respect the sanctity of the court premises and give our legal team the space and peaceful environment to carry out their duties.

"The court premises is not and should not be turned into a rally ground. I urge the Obidients to go about their businesses peacefully."

2023 presidency: Battle line drawn as Tinubu makes smart move against Peter Obi

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has put together a legal team to challenge the results of his strongest rivals in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, in court.

Tinubu said he would also file a cross-petition against Obi, alleging that the Labour Party's candidate rigged the election which gave him 6.1 million votes.

This decision was made known by the chief spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, during a media conference in Abuja on Friday, March 3.

2023 presidency: "I won and I'll prove it", Peter Obi speaks to Nigerians

Obi addressed Nigerians on the conduct and results of the poll.

After observing a minute silence for victims of violence across the country during Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections, Obi made it clear that this is the first time he will address the media directly or indirectly after taking part in the voting exercise in Anambra.

Source: Legit.ng