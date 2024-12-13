Tonye Cole, the APC candidate in Rivers' 2023 governorship election, has accused FCT minister Nyesom WIke of fuelling the crisis rocking the PDP

The co-founder of Sahara Group, Cole, alleged that Wike is intentionally weakening the PDP to take away their role as an opposition against the APC

Cole noted that this is a secret, well-known by all political factions, including the ruling APC, but wondered why the PDP seems unbothered by Wike's antics

Tonye Cole, the co-founder of Sahara Group, has alleged that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is working to weaken the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Cole, the APC candidate in the Rivers 2023 governorship election, revealed this on Thursday, December 12, during an interview with Adesuwa Giwa Osagie on ‘Untold Stories’, a podcast.

Why Wike is angry with PDP

Recall that the PDP has been in crisis since Wike was defeated during the party’s presidential primary election in 2022.

Atiku Abubakar's victory in the PDP primaries, with 371 votes, left Wike really disappointed, contributing to the party's defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

Wike deliberately weakening PDP to favour APC

But speaking on the podcast, Cole said Wike’s efforts was to sabotage the PDP, a move he claimed will diminish the party’s chances as an opposition against the ruling APC.

Buttressing his point, Cole added that the ruling party and Wike are aware of the maneuver.

As reported by the Cable, he added that Wike's antics is an open secret yet the PDP remain yet to address his actions.

“It is an open secret to everyone; it is not hidden. The role that he plays now in PDP is to weaken PDP to such an extent that the opposition to the APC moving forward is no longer there,” he said.

“PDP is aware of it. Everybody is aware of it. APC is aware of it. Everybody is aware of it. He is aware of it. Nobody is holding that secret; it is over there.

“But somehow it amazes me when I think about it. It doesn’t seem as if PDP wants to do anything about it. It is their cross.”

Wike's top ally suspended from PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bauchi state PDP indefinitely suspended Habibu Umar, a member representing Kirfi Local Government.

A disciplinary committee, following a query issued on November 5, 2024, found Umar guilty of violating sections of the PDP constitution.

While the party did not specify the nature of Umar’s insubordination, sources suggest it may be linked to his alleged alliance with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

