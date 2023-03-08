Qatar, Doha - President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to support the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect.

The President made this appeal on Tuesday, March 7, in Doha, Qatar, during a town hall meeting with stakeholders.

President Buhari said his administration set forward to emplace credible, transparent and fair elections in the build-up to the gubernatorial polls. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As Premium Times reported, President Buhari noted that his administration had set sail for credible, transparent and fair elections, which will conclude on Saturday, March 11, with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

He said:

“Support the incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so that Nigeria will continue to be the beacon of hope and prosperity in our continent and an example for other African countries to emulate.”

Also speaking at the gathering, Nigeria's high commissioner to Qatar, Yakubu Ahmed, hailed President Buhari for the conduct of seamless presidential and legislative polls on Saturday, February 25.

Ahmed said the conduct of the election portrays Nigeria as a truly democratic state while hoping that the governorship and state legislative election will also be conducted successfully.

In another development, Ahmed disclosed to President Buhari that Nigeria and Qatar's relationship has remained cordial while noting that 7,000 Nigerians now reside in the country and are engaged in diverse areas of human endeavours.

He said:

“I’m proud to inform you, Your Excellency that majority of our nationals in Doha are professionals who have excelled in their chosen careers, playing critical roles in healthcare, safety, oil and gas, aviation, construction, among other sectors.”

Representing Nigerians in Qatar, Dr Arabo Ibrahim said:

“Our people were chased out of Mubi in Adamawa State by Boko Haram terrorists, peace is back. Now we go there and sleep peacefully. There is a lot of food now. People from the neighboring countries even come to buy food in Nigeria.”

