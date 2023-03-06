Nigerians living in Lagos state have been assured that there is no form of alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party in the state

The assurance handed to Lagosians by the PDP followed reports that both parties were in talks for an alliance ahead of the 2023 governorship election slated to take place on Saturday, March 11

According to the PDP, it state's flag bearer will not be collapsing his structure in Lagos for the governorship candidate of the Labour Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports that the party is in discussion with the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 governorship elections in Lagos state.

Vanguard reports that the Lagos chapter of the PDP said that contrary to claims by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour that he is talking with “the real owners of the PDP structure”, the party is not in any discussion with the biggest opposition party.

The PDP has denied any form of alliance with the Labour Party in Lagos state. Photo: Jandor, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that the party's statement followed a Twitter comment that Rhodes-Vivour is in talks with the PDP leaders and that the party's governorship candidate will be collapsing his structure for Labour Party in Lagos state.

A tweep with the handle @zuccinille claimed that Jandor would collapse his structure to work for a certain political party.

However, in its reaction, the Lagos PDP said the claim as credited to the Labour Party Candidate came as disrespect to PDP, as no one can lay claims to the ownership structure of the PDP.

The party said:

"PDP is a proper Democratic Party and it’s only the State Executive of the party as recognised by the National Body can be described as the custodian of the PDP under the leadership of the party’s Governorship Candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor).

“So whoever Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is talking to is only representing themselves and not Lagos PDP, as no official conversation across the two-party lines at the moment, and Jandor is NOT planning to step down for any candidate.

“Jandor as a candidate in this election achieved making the Jandor brand a household name in Lagos on his own merit due to his immense hard work, and he’s not riding on any sudden waves."

The party further added that come Saturday, March 11, the PDP will head out to the poll to elect Jandor as the new governor of Lagos state.

