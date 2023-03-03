Residents of Lagos have been assured that thuggery by touts in the state will end in no distant time

The assurance was given to the people of Lagos state by the 2023 governorship candidate for the Labour Party

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour also promised to proffer solutions to the transportation challenges in the state

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has promised to put an end to thuggery popularly known by Nigerians as agbero in Lagos state.

Speaking in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Rhodes-Vivour assured Lagosians that his administration if elected into office will deliver four rail lines in four years.

Rhodes-Vivour assured Lagosians that thuggery will end once he becomes governor. Photo: Vanguard

Source: Facebook

Rhodes-Vivour also said that as governor of Lagos state, he will invest heavily in water transportation.

Stating his commitment to improving Lagos state for the people, Rhodes-Vivour said he will the housing situation in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also assured Nigerians that his team will proffer solutions to the transportation hiccups that will “open up Lagos” to a feasible housing system.

His words:

“And then, we are going to fix the agbero situation across the state. This has become a real issue; we need Lagos to become a 24-hour city and security is essential to make that happen.

“We are going to work with them as stakeholders because we need to look at this thing holistically and equip them with alternative means of living.

“And because we are not a government that needs people to suppress and intimidate people not to vote, we are going to tell them that that job description is no longer available. So, we are going to put them in skills, and programs that allow that to happen.”

"Remain peaceful, united," Ohanaeze, Yoruba council say ahead of guber elections in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigerians resident in Lagos state and its environs have been urged to remain calm and unite ahead of the governorship elections on March 11.

The call was made to the residents by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Yoruba Council Worldwide on Wednesday, March 1.

The group said that it is important that citizens from each of the two ethnicities remain committed to a Nigeria that works for all.

Pregnant woman dies while waiting in queue to vote

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant woman had died while waiting to cast her vote.

Legit.ng gathered that when the pregnant lady slumped, she was rushed to Tsafe General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead upon arrival.

Shamsiya travelled from the Kotorkoshi area of Bungudu local government to Tsafe town, a distance of about 50 kilometres, to cast her vote.

Source: Legit.ng