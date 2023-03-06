Nigerians in Lagos state have been urged to ensure they vote out the All Progressives Congress

The call was made to Lagosians by Atiku Abubakar's aide on public communication over the weekend

Phrank Shuaibu's advice came as he said the victory celebrated by the president-elect Bola Tinubu would be short-lived

The special assistant to Atiku Abubakar on public communication, Phrank Shuaibu, has called on the people of Lagos state to reject the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the polls on Saturday, March 11.

The Cable reports that Shuaibu, in a statement released on Saturday, March 4, said the victory of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, would be short-lived.

An aide to Atiku Abubakar has asked Lagosians to reject APC at the governorship poll. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

He also noted that Tinubu was rejected in Lagos at the presidential poll, and the governorship election will be the same for the APC.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Tinubu’s pyrrhic victory will be short-lived. The stolen crown balances on his head precariously. He will continue to shake until he drops it.

“It is funny that Lagos was the fulcrum of Tinubu’s campaign as he promised to replicate the miracle of Lagos across Nigeria, and yet the people of Lagos rejected him on the day of election.

“Tinubu lost in Ikeja local government where he had voted and also lost in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, where he lives. Rather than accept the will of the people, he unleashed thugs on the people he claimed to love."

Top 2023 governorship candidate promises to end 'agbero' problem in Lagos

Residents of Lagos have been assured that thuggery by touts in the state will end in no distant time.

The assurance was given to the people of Lagos state by the 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour also promised to proffer solutions to the transportation challenges in the state.

"Remain peaceful, united," Ohanaeze, Yoruba council say ahead of guber elections in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigerians in Lagos state and its environs have been urged to remain calm and unite ahead of the governorship elections on March 11.

The call was made to the residents by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Yoruba Council Worldwide on Wednesday, March 1.

The group said that it is essential that citizens from each of the two ethnicities remain committed to a Nigeria that works for all.

Source: Legit.ng