The PDP said Governor Ademola Adeleke has no plans to dump the party for the APC

The Osun state chapter of the party said this in reaction to rumours of Adeleke's defection being spread on social media

The party urged the public to discard the rumour of defection, which it claimed emanated from

Osun state - Rumours of Governor Ademola Adeleke dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been dismissed.

The Osun state chapter of the PDP described the rumour being spread on social media as fallacious and cheap lies, Vanguard reports.

In a statement signed by its caretaker chairman, Dr Akindele, the party claimed the rumour emanated from the APC.

The statement read:

“Let me urge the public to discard the rumour of defection. There is no reason for it, especially given the impressive victory he led the PDP to just a few days ago at the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Osun state.

“The Osun APC is badly decimated and is struggling to even find its feet."

Vote for PDP on March 11, PDP tells Osun people

Akindele called the report a failed distraction agenda, as he urged Osun voters to troop out en masse and vote for PDP candidates in the coming election on March 11, Channels TV reports.

He expressed optimism that the PDP will clear all 26 assembly seats in the state on March 11.

The caretaker chairman added that Adeleke has shown that good governance is possible within 100 days, adding that the Osun governor remains ever committed to the PDP.

He called on voters to ignore the lies from the pit of hell, saying:

"Governor Adeleke remains a PDP leader and Governor.”

Atiku narrowly defeats Tinubu in Osun

The candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, won the presidential election in Osun state, defeating his rivals.

This impressive win for Atiku was announced on Sunday, February 26, by Folashade Ogunsola, the state’s collation officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the southwest state, Atiku polled 354,366 votes to defeat Bola Tinubu, his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 343,945 votes.

