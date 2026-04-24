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NNPC Reacts As Reports Emerge That Refinery Materials Are Sold As Scraps
Energy

NNPC Reacts As Reports Emerge That Refinery Materials Are Sold As Scraps

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • NNPC Limited has denied claims that it is selling refinery scrap, saying no approvals have been issued
  • The company warned that fraudsters are impersonating its officials to lure unsuspecting individuals and businesses
  • NNPC urged the public and stakeholders to ignore such offers, as there is no sales plan

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has dismissed claims that it is selling scrap materials from its refineries, cautioning the public against fraudulent schemes linked to such reports.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, April 24, Andy Odeh, the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, said the national oil firm had not authorised any sale of refinery scrap or equipment.

NNPC alerts public to scam involving refinery scrap claims
NNPC says no approval granted for sale of refinery materials Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

According to the statement, some individuals have been impersonating representatives of NNPC Limited, falsely claiming they can facilitate the purchase of scrap materials and refinery components.

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The statement reads:

“The Company wishes to categorically state that this information is untrue. NNPC Limited has not issued any request for bids, tenders, expressions of interest, or approvals for the sale of scrap materials, refinery components, or any items from the warehouses or inventories of any of its refineries."

The company added that reports suggest unauthorised persons are promoting fake transactions involving refinery assets in an attempt to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

NNPC Limited advised individuals, corporate organisations, and industry stakeholders to ignore such claims and exercise caution when approached with offers related to refinery scrap sales, Cable reports.

NNPC refineries are not functioning

The clarification comes amid ongoing concerns about the state of Nigeria’s refineries, including those in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna, which have struggled with underperformance despite years of rehabilitation efforts.

NNPC speaks out on refinery scam claims, advises stakeholders to disregard false information
NNPC denies selling refinery assets, warns of impersonators targeting businesses with fake procurement offers. Photo: NNPC
Source: Getty Images

In February, NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Ojulari, disclosed that the refineries were shut down following internal assessments that showed they were operating at significant losses.

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The facilities have faced persistent operational challenges over the years, even after substantial investments, including an estimated $1.5 billion rehabilitation programme undertaken during the tenure of former GCEO, Mele Kyari.

Despite the setbacks, NNPC Limited has maintained that it is committed to retaining ownership of its refining assets.

Ojulari explained:

“We’ve invested significantly in the refineries over recent years and introduced various technologies.
“However, we have encountered challenges. Some of the technologies have not delivered as expected. Furthermore, refurbishing ageing refineries that have remained idle for a long time has proven to be more complex than anticipated.”
“As a result, we are currently reviewing all aspects of our refinery strategy. We aim to finalise this assessment before the year ends, and the findings may prompt a shift in our approach."

Nigerian company to build ‘world-class’ refinery

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Clarivo Oil and Gas Ltd has announced plans to construct a world‑class oil refinery in Calabar.

Obidike Chukwuebuka said the proposed facility will be developed in multiple phases and feature state‑of‑the‑art technologies designed to produce high‑quality petroleum products.

The company projects that the refinery will come online within about five years, subject to regulatory approvals and the successful completion of project phases.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)Aliko Dangote
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