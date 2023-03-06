The Lagos state chapter of the APC is setting machinery in place to ensure that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not defeated in his second-term bid

This is because the victory of Peter Obi, the LP candidate in the just concluded presidential election, has posed a threat to the APC chances and made Rhode-Vivour, the LP candidate, popular in the state

One of the permutations the APC is making is to have dinner with the Igbo captain of industry led by Air Peace boss Allen Onyema

The result of the February 25 presidential election in Lagos, where Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, defeated Bola Tinubu, the alleged godfather of Lagos politics and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate has raised tension in the state.

The growing tension is within the camp of the ruling APC ahead of the March 11 governorship election in the state as Obi's victory has increased the popularity of Gbedebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party's candidate in the guber election.

APC makes move to outsmart Labour Party in Lagos Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

Rhodes-Vivour's popularity has posed a threat to the 2 term ambition of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state and candidate of the APC in the election.

Thus, the APC has maximised its campaign and making efforts to retain its position in the state. Some of the efforts the APC has made so far are mentioned below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Dinner with Igbo Captains of Industry

New Telegraph reported that Sanwo-Olu's camp was set to hold a dinner and interactive session with captains of industries who are Igbo extraction

The objective of the dinner is to pacify and woo votes who are Igbo residents in the forthcoming governorship election.

Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace Airline and Chidi Anyaegbu, chairman of Chisco Group of Companies, signed the invitation card.

Door-to-door campaign

It was also learnt that the APC executive council in Lagos state and chieftains of the part had been asked to commence door-to-door campaigns in Lagos.

This was projected to help the party get more votes and save the APC from disgrace in the forthcoming governorship election.

Civil Servants to post campaign messages

Another strategic move is the allegation that the civil servants have been ordered by the state government to post Sanwo-Olu's campaign messages on their platforms.

Massive media campaign

In addition to this, the APC and governors’ campaign team has resorted to massive media campaign advertisements on television, radio, print and social media to garner support from the electorate.

Intrigues as APC chieftain gives breakdown of registered voters to prominent guber candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's special assistant on new media, Jubril Gawat, has corrected the claim by Gbedebo Rhodes-Vivour on his claim over registered voters in Lagos.

Rhodes-Vivour had claimed that when the 6m registered voters in Lagos are added to previously registered voters, the voting strength would be massive.

But Gawat said the 6 million registered voters figure in Lagos comprised of both the new and old registered voters, urging him to delete the claim.

Source: Legit.ng