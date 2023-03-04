The leadership of the Labour Party has denied an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara state

The chairman of the Labour Party in Kwara state said that there is a plan for the party to collaborate with the PDP ahead of the governorship election which would take place on Saturday, March 11

According to the chairman, Labour Party is not interested in forming any kind of alliance with any other party

The Labour Party in Kwara state has denied any agreement to work with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the forthcoming governorship and the House of Assembly elections.

Daily Trust reports that the Kwara state chairman of the party, Lanre Ajiboye said Labour Party is not forming an alliance with any political party for the governorship election in the state.

His words:

“We are not interested in forming an alliance or signing an agreement with anybody. What the PDP is stating is a lie, they didn’t discuss it with us.

"We discovered that some impostors among us held meetings with them on the issue in the name of LP. But we are not part of it.

“The LP is going for the election and we have not discussed it with any party, no party has also discussed it with us. We are not against collaboration with any party but that directive should come from our national secretariat which is not the case now."

In addition, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party in the state, Abdulazeez Afolabi, said no party has approached them for any form of alliance.

Afolabi said:

“As of now, the PDP or anybody has not approached us for any alliance for the forthcoming election.”

