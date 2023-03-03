Governor Nyesom Wike has called on PDP supporters to vote massively for the party in the coming governorship election

Wikes on Friday, March 3, noted that the PDP G-5's relationship with the APC an the Labour Party eneded with the presidential election

The Rivers governor also hailed his colleagues for their boldness in the fight for the presidency to go to the south

Ibadan, Oyo - Governor Nyesom Wike has called on members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to vote only for the party's candidates during the gubernatorial election.

Wike on Friday, March 3, with the presidential election over, the PDP G-5 governors have have ended their pact and relationship with other parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP).

Wike said PDP G-5's relationship with other parties ended on Saturday, February 25 (Photo: @tsg2023, Mr. Peter Obi, @GovWike)

Source: Facebook

The Rivers governor made this clear on Friday during the inauguration of the Ibadan airport aviation fuel dispensing facility and storage depot, the Dr Omololu Olunloyo Airport Road and flagging off the construction of the Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo Park.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“On the 11th of March, close your eyes, don’t ask, everything you press must be the umbrella. There is no relationship with anybody again.

"The only relationship we have on the 11th of March is the umbrella. Don’t hear any grammar again. The only grammar you can hear now is the umbrella, nothing like a broom. Broom ended last Saturday. Labour ended last Saturday. What will reign now is an umbrella.”

I am happy over shift of presidency to south - Wike

The outspokesn governor also said he and his colleagues in the party are glad that the unwritten law of power rotation played out in the just-concluded presidential poll.

He hailed G5 governors for remaining bold and standing their ground until what they were fighting for became a reality.

Wike went on:

“I have told people that those who fight for change; those who fight for revolution may not be direct beneficiaries of that fight. Today, history has it that all of us are aware that when power finishes from the South, it will go to the North; when it finishes from the north, it will go to the south..."

Wike finally opens up on Tinubu's victory, says rotational presidency settled

Wike had commented on the 2023 presidential election, sending gratitude to Nigerians for supporting the shifting of power to the southern part of Nigeria.

The governor stated that the call for the rotational presidency had been settled with the emergence of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, who is from the southern region.

Wike said this on Friday, March 3, when he joined his counterpart in Oyo, Seyi Makinde, in the commissioning of the state's 5,000,000-litre Aviation Fuel Dispensing Depot at the Ibadan airport in the Alakia area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng