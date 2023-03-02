Nigerians resident in Lagos state and its environs have been urged to remain calm and unity ahead of the governorship elections on March 11

The call was made to the residents by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Yoruba Council Worldwide on Wednesday, March 1

The group said that it is important that citizens from each of the two ethnicities remain committed to a Nigeria that works for all

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW) have called for peace and unity among the Yoruba and Igbo ethnic groups in Lagos, ahead of the gubernatorial election, slated to hold on Saturday, March 11.

The group, on Wednesday, March 1, advised both ethnic groups to neglect certain individuals trying to heat up the state with sensitive and unguarded statements.

Nigerians in Lagos have been urged to remain calm. Photo: Nsikak

Source: UGC

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the president of YCW, Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan, said considering the information flying around in some electronic media outlets, it is imperative for joint leadership of the groups to call for calm and understanding between non-indigenous citizens, especially Igbo extraction and supporters to supports and re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

Hassan said that said this is necessary based on the landmark achievements and sustainability of peace, unity and development of Lagos State and Yoruba Land.

He noted that certain information that has been making the rounds in Lagos state by one, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, is allegedly targeted at reducing Sanwo-Olu's chances of the emerging winner in the forthcoming guber election.

Hassan said:

"Isiguzoro affirmed in his seditious that Indigbo as the socio-political organisation, Ohaneze Ndígbo has vowed to hold the Governor, Oba Akinolu of Lagos and Mr. Musiliu Ayinde (MC Oluomo), responsible for the attacks on Igbo in the state.

"This is especially following the victory of the Labour Party, LP presidential candidate in Lagos State as alleged by him, while he was even calling for self-defence in any of such subsequent attacks while emphasising that self-defence is a universal law, the attempt that equal to a subtly beating of the drum of war where there is no war and by building a mountain in a molehill in futility.

"Sequel to that intemperate outburst and incendiary statements, he had conspicuously established his nefarious mindset at fanning the ember of ethnic tension, violence, disharmony and anger among the peace-loving and good people of Lagos, irrespective of their ethnic nationalities and diverse political affiliations and persuasions."

