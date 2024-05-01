Nigerian crossdresser James Brown recently stirred emotions as he went online to share his thoughts about the ongoing social media war between Wizkid and Davido

James Brown, in the video, called for peace between both superstars, noting that if such big stars go online to air their dirty linens, then what should people like him do

However, he stirred emotions more with the viral clip when he revealed that he is not a fan of Davido, noting that the music star had blocked him on IG for nearly four years

Controversial social media personality James Chukwueze Obialor, aka James Brown, has sparked massive reactions online as he calls for peace between Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido.

James' statement comes amidst the ongoing social media war between Nigerian superstars Wizkid and Davido.

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown shares his thoughts about the social media war between Wizkid and Davido. Photo credit: @davido/@wf_jamesbrown@/wizkidayo

In the viral video, James Brown noted that it is wrong and not good for the image of the Nigerian music industry to see such huge superstars publicly air their dirty linens online.

James noted that seeing Wizkid and Davido drag each other online breaks his heart even though he is not a fan of the latter.

I don't like Davido - James Brown reveals

The Nigerian crossdresser made a stirring revelation in the viral video, noting that he is not a fan of Davido.

He shared his reason for not liking the former DMW boss. James revealed that he stopped being a Davido fan after the singer blocked him on all his social media pages four years back.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail James Brown's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed James Brown's video:

@nwanyibuezee:

"I've had enough social media for today."

@softsandy262:

"You see this life just try get data."

@iamjaiyeer:

"Who release bulldog?"

@teeto___olayeni:

"Who's your durling???? Eleregbe."

@augusta_okpomeshina:

"Why will 2 legend fighting."

@shigogo_:

"Go spray money for party. We want to see something."

@naomigolddd:

"6 months dey hungry you Abi ? Continue James."

@latejcreations:

"I have a feeling these two legends are about to drop a collaborative hit."

@da_flojo:

"Which one be what about “Horse “ baayi?"

@fabric_by_vic:

"Who’s this earthworm in human form???"

