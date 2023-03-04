Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is not happy with the prospect that the Aso Rock chapel will be closed for four years if Bola Tinubu is sworn-in as president

The PDP vice-presidential candidate and governor of Delta state, said the situation would not be the will of God

The governor made the comment while meeting some religious leaders in Delta ahead of the governorship election in the state

Isoko - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has lamented that it is not the will of God that the chapel in Aso Rock will be closed for four years due to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leadership reports that Okowa made the comment at a meeting with church leaders in Isoko South local government area of the state.

He said:

“I believe that this is the time for us to dwell in the light of God so that His will be done in our state and Nigeria. This is the time for us to rise in faith and not the time to mourn. The church must be prayerful, cautious, and think from the inside.”

Okowa appeals to religious leaders, Deltans to support Oborevwori

ThisDay reports that Governor Okowa appealed to religious leaders and Deltans to rally around the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the state, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, in the March 11 gubernatorial election.

He also urged them to vote for all the PDP candidates for the Delta State House of Assembly in various constituencies across the state.

