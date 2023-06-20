A Nigerian man who was able to install a 10KVA solar system told people it powers almost everything in his house

Using four dry cells batteries that allow for over 60% discharge rate, the man expressed happiness at being power independent

Many Nigerians were in his comment section, asking how to go about having the same in their homes

A Nigerian man who is also the CEO of aptLearn stirred massive reactions on Monday, June 19, with his 10KVA solar system in his house.

The man (@Kynsofficial) said that installing the solar to generate his electricity is the best decision he has made for himself so far this year.

The man revealed he installed four dry cell batteries. Photo source: @Kynsofficial, Olaoluw39017217

Man's solar system carries heavy appliances

A photo he shared showed his Quantum dry cells batties arranged vertically, with his inverter and MPTT charge controller installed above them.

In response to one of the questions in his comment section, the man said that his system could power his ACs, microwave, cooker, washing machine, iron, among others.

Dry cells or tall tabular batteries?

When a person with a 5KVA solar system doubted him and said his system does not work with his blender, it was pointed out that he uses wet (tall tabular) batteries that only allow for a 50% discharge rate.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Olaoluw39017217 said:

"I made this decision so late, using ba3 and inverter for over a year now without panel.. Join me in praising God because I was able to add solar panel last weekend.. Iku pa PHCN."

@yakubadekunleok said:

"Did 5kVA also with four batteries and 12 solar panels, once I plug blender immediately the low battery alarms is triggered. Without PHCN doesn't last till the next morning."

@drogbag1 said:

"Where FG failed is the distribution of prepaid metre. They should give prepaid meter free or at least at the price to the electricity bill. With that, I can decide to shutdown everything if the bills are killing. Still on postpaid and the bills are crazy."

@Momopee2 asked:

"Pls how does this work, do you disconnect govt electricity completely or you still keep it? Is there a fee you still have to pay govt monthly even if you are completely disconnected? Thanks."

