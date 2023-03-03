Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, has debunked the report that Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) visited Bola Tinubu, the president-elect.

There has been a report on social media that claimed that Melaye released a statement alleging that the CJN visited Tinubu, who is the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Wednesday, March 1, declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 keenly contested election.

Tinubu had scored 8,794,726 votes ahead of his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate, who secured 6,984,520 votes, while Labour Party Peter Obi got 6,101,533.

Both Atiku and Obi have refused to congratulate Tinubu, alleging that there are controversies in the process that produced him as the president-elect.

Tinubu, on the other hand, has extended a hand of friendship to the duo, but they have headed to the court to challenge the outcome of the poll.

Following the moves by the aggrieved presidential candidates, the report that the CJN visited Tinubu erupted on social media, citing Melaye as its source.

However, in his reaction to the report, Melaye, in a Tweet on Friday, March 3, said he did not author the statement and that nothing of such ever happened. He said:

"There is a fake news saying I authored a release saying CJN visited Tinubu. It is not from me and should be completely ignored. It is from people of inordinate ambition and capricious manifestation."

