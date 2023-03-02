Bola Tinubu, the elected president in the just concluded 2023 presidential election, will be moved to the Defence House in Maitama, FCT, today, Thursday

The President-elect will be at the Defence House and start receiving briefings as the president till May 29, when he will be sworn-in

APC presidential campaign council disclosed the development in a tweet on Thursday, the day after Tinubu was declared the winner of the poll

FCT, Abuja - President-elect Bola Tinubu has started receiving the needed presidential treatment as he will be moved to the Defence House in Maitama today, at the Federal Capital Territory.

By law, the President-elect will be at the place and start receiving presidential briefings till when he will be sworn in as the President and then move to the presidential villa.

Bola Tinubu to be moved to the Defence House in Maitama Photo Credit: APC Presidential Campaign Council

Source: Twitter

When will Boa Tinubu be sworn in as President?

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council disclosed that the former Lagos state governor will be moved to the Defence House today, Thursday, March 2, via its official Twitter page.

The tweet reads:

"The President-Elect will be moving into Defence House, in Maitama, FCT, where he will spend the next couple of months, and from where he will move into the Presidential Villa."

On Wednesday morning, March 1, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the APC, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu had polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rivals from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate in the poll, scored 6,984,520 ahead of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's candidate, who garnered 6,101,533 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP), who got over 1 million votes.

See the tweet here:

