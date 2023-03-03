PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi have refused to concede defeat and insisted on going to court

While Obi and Atiku have maintained they would challenge Bola Tinubu's victory in the just concluded polls, the APC campaign council has dropped a word of wisdom for them

The APC campaign team who described the duo as bad losers urged the presidential hopefuls to take their ridiculous claims to court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council says it welcomes the move by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), to challenge the election victory.

At separate press conferences on Thursday, March 2nd, in Abuja, Obi and Atiku said they would contest the victory of Bola Tinubu, standard bearer of the APC.

APC tackles Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar after Tinubu's victory. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

OBI, Atiku are bad losers, APC says

Reacting on Friday, March 3rd, Dele Alake, the APC campaign’s media adviser, said the claims that the bimodal voter verification system (BVAS) was not used during the election is false because Abubakar and Obi were accredited by the device, a report by The Cable report confirmed.

“Let us say, unequivocally, that we welcome the decision of both the PDP and LP and also the NNPP candidates to test their claims, as ridiculous as they are, in the court of law as provided for by our constitution,” Alake said.

