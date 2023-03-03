Seven States of the federation that approached the Supreme Court to nullify the election victory of Tinubu have withdrawn their suit

The states are Adamawa state, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Taraba and Sokoto- through their team of lawyers

The claimed that election results from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, were not properly transmitted and collated

In what can be described as a new twist to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, some states that challenged Bola Tinubu's victory has withdrawn their suit.

The states which are controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party are Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Taraba and Sokoto, This Day Newspaper said.

They filed a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court, challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate as president-elect, Vanguard Newspaper added

states withdraw suit seeking to void Tinubu’s victory. Photo credit: INEC

Source: Twitter

The Notice of Discontinuance signed by the their lawyer, Mr. Mike Ozekhome SAN said:

“Take notice that the plaintiffs doth hereby wholly discontinue this suit against the defendant herein.”

APC chieftain to Tinubu: Nigerians truly came out to vote for you

Meanwhile, Hon. Mike Msuaan, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has congratulated the president-elect and presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Hon. Msuaan, the director of youth mobilisation, north-central zone of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential council, congratulated Tinubu in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, March 2.

Part of the statement read:

"We heartily congratulate you on your resounding and well-deserved victory at the polls and subsequent return as the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

''This resonating victory is a testimony to the level of confidence that you enjoy among the people of Nigeria across regions, divides and interests, attributable to your wisdom, experience in politics, sense of engagement, relationships, alliances and devotion to service.

''Again, this victory, in a clean, accessible and credible process, keenly contested by other candidates, further shows the maturity of the democratic process you have championed over the years as a pro-democracy activist who has stood for our fledgling democracy at all times.

Source: Legit.ng