The presidential campaign council of the APC has rejected Peter Obi’s claims that he won the 2023 presidential election

The Labour Party presidential candidate said he won the election and would challenge the result in court

Reacting swiftly, the APC campaign council said the claim made by Obi is false, incorrect and can’t stand the test of time

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) APC Presidential Campaign Council has dismissed Peter Obi’s claim that he won the just-concluded presidential election.

Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, made the comment on Thursday, March 2, while addressing the media in Abuja.

Obi addressed the press, saying he is heading to court to challenge Bola Tinubu's victory. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Reacting to the comment, Bayo Onanuga, APC PCC spokesman, said the election was free and fair, contrary to the claims made by Obi.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the APC campaign council stated that:

“Contrary to his statement, it is not true that the election held on 25 February is not free and fair.

“The 2023 election is one of the most transparent and peaceful elections in the history of Nigeria. The process was credible and made it possible for Mr Obi’s Labour Party to record the over six million votes it got, contrary to the pre-election forecast.

“That Labour Party and Mr Obi surprised bookmakers by winning in Lagos state, Nasarawa, Plateau, Delta and Edo, where there are sitting governors of the All Progressives Congress or the Peoples Democratic Party. Those governors have entrenched political machinery.

“That Obi won attests to the credibility of the election process. In those states, most of the sitting governors contested elections to go to the Senate and lost to little-known candidates of the Labour Party.

“The Labour Party also swept the entire five southeast states under the control of either APGA, PDP or APC.

“We believe the Labour Party presidential candidate contradicted and exposed himself to public ridicule by suggesting that the election was only credible in states and places his party won.”

Onanuga said APC PCC have evidence of voter suppression, intimidation and harassment in the southeast.

He added that Obi needed a path to winning a national election in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society like Nigeria.

The APC campaign council also said Obi anchored his presidential campaign on the failed strategy of ethnicity and religion.

2023 elections: I would have picked Peter Obi again as running mate, says Atiku

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded election, Atiku Abubakar said he would have picked Obi again as his running mate should he have remained in the PDP.

Vanguard reports that Atiku said this on Thursday, March 2, during a world press conference on the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, Obi left PDP in 2022 when it was apparent he won’t get the party’s ticket, forcing him to settle for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

Presidential election: Marafa hails Matawalle as Tinubu defeats Atiku in Zamfara state

On his part, the Zamfara coordinator of the APC presidential campaign council, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, has described the success of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the state as a testimony of good political judgment.

Marafa also thanked Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle for the victory, noting that the state chief executive displayed the outstanding leadership that laid the foundation for the overwhelming electoral success of the APC in Zamfara.

He also thanked the voters for their trust and confidence in APC and its candidates, assuring that Tinubu’s government would end the country’s socioeconomic challenges.

Salihu Lukman to Tinubu: Reward APC members who worked for your victory

In a related development, the APC’s national vice chairman (north-west), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has advised Tinubu to reward APC members who worked hard for his victory.

Lukman, an author and development economist, gave the counsel in a congratulatory message to Tinubu on Wednesday, March 1.

The former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students stated that to ensure internal cohesion in the APC, Tinubu’s team should be populated with party members who worked assiduously for his victory.

Source: Legit.ng