PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has made a shocking revelation about Peter Obi of the Labour Party, why he was defeated

Atiku maintained that Obi, the former governor of Anambra state is not ripe enough to rule Nigeria, hence he couldn't have emerged victorious during the poll

The former vice president, however, noted that he remains the only option for the Igbos to achieve the southeast presidency

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, March 2nd, revealed the presidential bid of his Labour Party, counterpart, Peter Obi is premature.

Atiku made this assertion while addressing a press conference in Abuja, a report by The Punch confirmed.

Atiku talks about Obi after losing to APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Atiku gives reason why the Igbos should support him, says Obi is unripe to rule

The former vice president insisted that he remained the stepping stone to the aspiration of the Igbo to produce Nigeria’s President.

He said,

“I have always said that I will be a stepping stone to an Igbo Presidency.

“Because there is no zone alone in this country that can produce a President on his own. I have always told my Igbo compatriots that you negotiate for power, you don’t fight for it."

