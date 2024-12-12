Shehu Sani, a former Senator from Kaduna state, has sent a message to northern elites over President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills

The former senator maintained that the president's economic reform is an opportunity for the country to reset, reconfigure and restructure

Sani stressed that emotional outbursts and uninformed opinions would not contribute a meaningful discussions around the tax reform bills

Former Senator Shehu Sani has urged northern senators to approach President Bola Tinubu's proposed tax reform bills with an open mind rather than resorting to insults and abuses.

According to Sani, the economic reforms present an opportunity for Nigeria to reset, reconfigure, and reshape its economy. He emphasized that emotional outbursts and uninformed opinions will not contribute to meaningful discussions around the bill.

Tinubu's tax reform bills: Sani reacts

Sani's comments were prompted by the heated debates surrounding the tax reform bills. Some senators have publicly expressed their opposition to the bills, with one senator even admitting to not having read the contents of the bill before commenting on it. Sani's call to action encourages his colleagues to engage with the bill more constructively and informatively.

The tax reform bills have been a topic of discussion in Nigeria, with some groups expressing their support for the reforms. For instance, the Minister of Information has stated that Nigeria's tax system is long overdue for reform. Similarly, former Governor Babangida Aliyu, Senator Shehu Sani, Sheikh Gumi, and Rev. Hayab have all expressed their support for the tax reform bills.

Despite the support from some quarters, the tax reform bills have also faced opposition from various groups. Some have argued that the bills will burden citizens, while others have expressed concerns about the potential impact on the economy.

