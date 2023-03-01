The national vice chairman (north-west) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has advised president-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to reward APC members who worked hard for his victory.

Lukman, an author and development economist, gave the counsel in a congratulatory message to Tinubu, seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 1.

The former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students stated that to ensure internal cohesion in the APC, Tinubu's team should be populated with party members who worked assiduously for his victory.

He noted that:

“Loyal party members who worked hard to produce the victory of the party in 2015 and 2019 had to live with the trauma of producing a government that doesn’t reward the efforts of party members.

“Strangers and in some instances antagonists to APC became the main players. This must change if our party is to develop democratically.”

He also called on APC members to imbibe the culture of respecting the party at all times, noting that it s for the good of its structures.

His words:

“Leaders of the party must have the humility to subordinate themselves to party decisions.

“A situation where the party will invest time and resources to produce recommendations such as the one produced by the Mal. Nasir El-Rufai Committee on True Federalism and ignored by government is not only unacceptable but should be regarded as anti-party activity.

“The commitment of leaders to democracy must be reflected in their willingness to implement decisions of party organs.”

He further advised that:

“The next era of APC government under His Excellency Asiwaju Tinubu must produce the rebirth of the struggle for democracy in Nigeria. It must signal the era of renewed hope for the development of democracy in Nigeria.

“It should above all be the era for the institutional development of APC as a political party. Coming from the trenches, Asiwaju Tinubu has no excuse but to chatalyse the development of Nigerian democracy to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

“Both as Nigerians and as APC members, we will hold Asiwaju Tinubu accountable on these scores. Congratulations Asiwaju Tinubu, Congratulations APC leaders and members, and congratulations Nigerians!”

