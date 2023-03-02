The 2023 presidential election that declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect has been tagged an electoral fraud

According to Omoyele Sowore, the presidential bannerman of the AAC said, INEC failed to deliver its promise of a free and fair election

He stated that the election's outcome was either concocted or manufactured fraudulently by the commission

FCT, Abuja - The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has rejected the outcome of the just-concluded 2023 presidential polls.

He says the results do not “reflect the will of the people” while noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to conduct a credible election.

Omoyele Sowore alleged that the results collated by INEC were concocted and manufactured fraudulently. Photo: Omoyele Sowore

Source: Twitter

Sowore, who addressed the media on Wednesday, March 1, revealed that INEC fell short of its obligations and that the conduct of the election went against the statutory requirement of a free and fair election.

Sowore, who polled 14,608 votes according to INEC, said:

“We categorically condemn the election that was held on the 25th of February as a fraudulent election that didn’t meet the standard of what should be called a free, fair and credible election.

“There is nothing surprising about it. We knew that these criminals in our system have no interest in organising a free and fair election. What they did was a selection as they usually do, they have just given you the candidate of the choice of the criminal political elite in Nigeria."

As reported by TheCable, Sowore maintained that the outcome of the elections was concocted and manufactured fraudulently and redress for accountability should be in sight.

He said:

“Any figures, either for me or against me or them or against them that you see during this election were concocted and manufactured fraudulently.”

Meanwhile, opposition parties like the Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have all condemned the electoral process.

Similarly, there is a continuous call for the resignation of INEC's boss, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

