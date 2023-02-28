The Zamfara coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, has described the success of the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the state as a testimony of good political judgment.

Marafa also thanked Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle for the victory, noting that the state chief executive, displayed the great leadership that laid the foundation for the overwhelming electoral success of the APC in Zamfara.

He also thanked the voters for their trust and confidence in APC and its candidates, assuring that Tinubu's government would end the country's socioeconomic challenges.

Zamfara state recently joined the league of states won by Tinubu at the ongoing presidential election collation.

Tinubu garnered 298, 396 votes against 193, 978 votes of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

New Nigeria Peoples Party's canddate, Rabiu Kwankwaso scored 4, 044 votes while Labour Party's Peter Obi scored 1, 660 votes.

The collation officer for the Zamfara state presidential election, Prof. Kashim Shehu, announced the results in Gusau, the state capital, in the early hours of Tuesday, February 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, Tinubu won 12 out of the 14 local government areas in the state, while Atiku won two.

Source: Legit.ng