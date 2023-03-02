The viral screenshot claiming that US President Joe Biden called for Nigeria's 2023 presidential election to be cancelled is false

Findings show that President Biden had not made any utterance regarding the outcome of Nigeria’s 2023 election

The presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu, won the election but opposition candidates said they would challenge the poll

A screenshot of a purported Associated Press (AP) News headline shows the president of the United States, Joe Biden, calling for the cancellation of Nigeria’s presidential election.

However, a visit to the website of the American news agency and the US president’s official social media handles showed that Biden had not made any utterance regarding the outcome of Nigeria’s 2023 election.

US President Biden did not call for the cancellation of Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

According to Dubawa's findings, a keyword search on Google showed that the last time the US president spoke about Nigeria’s election was on February 23, when he called for a peaceful and transparent election in Nigeria.

Thus, the claim that President Biden called for the cancellation of the just concluded 2023 presidential election is false.

Some Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had called for the cancellation of the election while the collation of the results was ongoing.

Two major parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) also joined the call for the cancellation following the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload the polling unit results immediately to the results-checking portal as it earlier promised.

The INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, however, continued with the collation and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, the winner after polling over 8m votes.

He urged other candidates who were aggrieved to challenge the election in court.

Meanwhile, contrary to INEC's declaration, Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, in the last presidential election, has insisted he defeated Tinubu, the president-elect.

Insisting that a new Nigeria is possible and that he will work for it, Obi argued that he won the election and that he will prove it.

The former Anambra governor during a press briefing aired by Arise News on Thursday, March 2, claimed that the 2023 presidential election is a clear deviation from what Nigerians were promised, adding that the electorate has again been robbed by supposed leaders.

