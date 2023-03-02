A former governor of Anambra state, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, on Thursday, March 2, condemned the call for the cancellation of the 2023 presidential elections conducted across Nigeria.

Speaking as a guest on Arise TV Ezeife said that following the large sum of financial and other resources expended on the just concluded election it will be wrong to cancel the polls.

He said that such much would only resort in a huge waste of resources especially money should Nigeria go ahead to cancel the election.

However, the former governor urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to right all the anomalies and illegalities experienced during the poll and collation of the results across the country.

He said this can be achieved by INEC should the electoral body take a bold step and revisit all the materials used in the elections right from the polling units as well as address some of the issues raised by the aggrieved parties.

Noting that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party is the clear winner of the 2023 polls, Ezeife said he is a firm believer in Project Nigeria.

Peter Obi Speaks for the 1st Time 72 Hours After 2023 Presidential Election, Full Video Emerges

The 2023 flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, called on every Nigerian especially supporters of his presidential ambition to remain calm and law-abiding.

Obi's call for calm comes at the peak of controversies surrounding the coalition of the just concluded 2023 presidential elections across Nigeria.

A Twitter user, Goodluck Okeechukwu in a video post made on Tuesday, February 28, said his friend had met Obi on board a flight from Asaba, Delta state capital city to Abuja.

"Peter Obi is a man of few words, can't be intimidated," Former Governor Ayo Fayose warns

Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state described Peter Obi of the Labour Party as a man of few words.

The ex-governor also urged Nigeria's next president to ensure that he works with Peter for the good of the Nigerian masses.

According to Fayose, the former Anambra state governor has proven to become an institution in Nigeria's political space.

