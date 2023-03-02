First Lady Aisha Buhari has thanked Nigerians for voting for the All Progressives Congress in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections

While reacting to Bola Tinubu's victory, the first lady maintained that the former governor of Lagos state would deliver on his campaign promises

She however urged Nigerians to be patient with the president-elect, while noting the change they desire is a process that requires unity, trust and togetherness from all and sundry

The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has expressed confidence in the ability of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to deliver a country where unity, peace and progress is sustained.

In a congratulatory message, which she personally signed and shared on Facebook, on Wednesday, March 1st, in Abuja, the First Lady expressed optimism that Tinubu would work assiduously to deliver on his campaign promises.

"Tinubu will deliver", Aisha Buhari assures Nigerians

”It is my conviction that the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency will lead this country into the future that our founding fathers envisioned,” she declared.

Mrs. Buhari however, said the success recorded in the election was a result of dexterity, foresight and good intentions of the president-elect.

