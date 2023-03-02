As reactions are coming in, some important warnings are floating in as well, as Bola Tinubu emerges as President Muhammadu Buhari's successor

Reacting to APC's election victory, Chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai has urged the President-Elect not to adopt a unity government

Yakassai was reacting to the suggestion of some political analysts and APC govs who suggested Tinubu should adopt a unity government to douse the current post-election tension and assuage frayed nerves

A founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has warned the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While reacting to Tinubu's victory, Yakassai urged the President-Elect not to bow to the pressure of forming a government of national unity.

ACF chieftain, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has urged Tinubu not to accept Unity Government. Photo credit: Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

ACF warns Tinubu after election victory

A national unity government or government of national unity is a broad coalition consisting of all parties (or all major parties), usually formed during a time of war or national emergency.

The elder statesman gave the warning during an interview at his residence in Abuja on Wednesday, March 1st, a report by The Punch confirmed.

Yakasai kicked against the recommendation by political analysts and some governors under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying "it is not good for the development of democracy in any given society."

Source: Legit.ng