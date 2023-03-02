PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu has shared an insight into what led to LP flagbearer, Peter Obi's victory in Lagos

According to the Ovation publisher, Obi won Lagos state due to the dominance of the Igbo people in Lagos state

He, however, queried the emergence of Bola Tinubu while noting "a faulty process cannot produce a perfect process"

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has dived into the Labour Party flagbearer's victory in Lagos state.

Momodu said Peter Obi won in Lagos State in the just concluded presidential election because of the “preponderance of the Igbo people in Lagos”.

Dele Momodu talks about Obi's victory in Lagos state.

Momodu speaks on why Obi won Lagos state

“What transpired last Saturday, the major factor was ethnic: the Labour Party was able to take over the APC behemoth because of the preponderance of the Igbo people in Lagos. They are everywhere,” Momodu said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily breakfast show on Thursday, March 2nd.

Momodu, a campaigner for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said Obi and Atiku held their respective geopolitical bases but Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) couldn’t hold on to his base in Lagos.

“A faulty process cannot give birth to a perfect process. The Electoral Act was not obeyed. So, whosoever won last Saturday cannot lay claim to legitimacy. That process gave birth to the hullabaloo that we have now,” Momodu stated.

