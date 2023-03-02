Katsina, Daura - Nigeria's President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashi Shettima and some governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) took a trip to Daura, Katsina state, to visit President Muhammadu Buhari.

In what seems like an appreciation visit, Tinubu was joined by Governor Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna state), Governor Dave Umahi (Ebonyi state), Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun state), and Governor Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi state), The Cable reported.

President Muhammadu and Bola Tinubu alongside APC governors and chieftains in a group photograph. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Also present at the visit is Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker house of representatives, Governor Aminu Masari (Katsina state), Governor Sani Bello (Niger state), Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu (Lagos state), Governor Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa state), Governor Bello Matawalle (Zamfara state) and a host of others.

Source: Legit.ng