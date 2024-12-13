A Nigerian student who was supposed to go for her project defence contracted a tailor to make a dress for her

The tailor she gave the dress has tuned in the job, but it was not exactly what the lady ordered that she got

After seeing the job done for her by the tailor, Rossy Jo started crying in a video which has gone viral

A Nigerian lady wept like a child after trying the dress that was made for her by a tailor.

She was supposed to attend her school project defence wearing the new dress turned in by her tailor.

Rossy wept after seeing the dress a tailor made for her. Photo credit: TikTok/Rossy Jo.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by Rossy Jo, she was expecting her new dress to be very nice, but she was disappointed.

When Rossy saw the dress delivered by the tailor, she could not control herself.

Rossy burst into tears as she wondered why the tailor made an oversized dress for her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady cries after collecting her dress from a tailor

@Tunmise said:

"Dey go registry straight, husband go join you later."

@MONICA said:

"Take heart but can we see the inspiration to compare?"

@Ogbeni_Aregbe said:

"Nah night you go wear am go defend. Just tell lecturer nah night you dey come."

@April said:

"Two in one. Defence/registry."

@juvenile said:

"Awww flying gown. E mean say you go pass in flying colors na, calm down."

@Omalicha said:

"Make she no cry, wedding gown for future don set."

@Loveth said:

"The breeze dey even help you add shape to the cloth. Pele baby."

@Kole said:

"Na wedding you wan do? Tailor Dey one corner Dey laugh."

@Chimzurum said:

"Wear am go them go pity you give you A."

@Justjudeeth said:

"The tailor tried, I think he/she used the wrong measurements... you can just adjust it."

