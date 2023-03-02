Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has constituted a reconciliation committee to meet with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the sake of the country.

Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, disclosed this on Wednesday, March 1, adding that elders of the All Progressives Congress dominated the committee, The Cable reported.

Other presidential candidates the committee will meet are Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Akeredolu spoke at the presentation of certificates to the president and vice president-elect in Abuja.

During the poll, Tinubu was able to garner 8,794,726 votes ahead of his closest rival, Atiku, who secured 6,984,520 votes, while Obi got 6,101,533 votes.

Richard Olatunde, the chief press secretary to the governor, disclosed that the governor described the election as a reflection of the people's wishes.

According to Olatunde's statement, Akeredolu said every aggrieved person would be reconciled.

The statement reads in part:

“The president-elect has set up committees to meet with the gentlemen who contested in the election for us to start the healing process. I belong to one of the committees. We are going to meet them and appeal to them so that we can work together.”.

