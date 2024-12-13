Reality show star Tacha has finally revealed the reason she relocated abroad while granting a recent interview

She stated that she was still opened to jobs in Nigeria if the money was good for her, as she has an open mind about working anywhere

Fans were not pleased with the reason Tacha said made her relocate as they shared their hot takes about her video

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide, has opened up on the reason for relocating abroad.

Legit.ng had reported that the influencer had announced that she was done with Nigeria as she moved abroad. She shared pictures and videos after her relocation.

Tacha speaks about ladies following men. Photo credit@symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

While granting an interview with Madam Joyce on her podcast, Tacha said that she has conquered all the Nigerian market so she had to move abroad for another opportunity.

Speaking about her influencing job, she complained that it was no more rewarding for her.

According to her, earning N6 million for an influencing job which will span a couple of months was no loner enough to met her needs. She noted that it looks beautiful in the eyes, but behind the scene was not good.

Tacha speaks about living off men

In the recording, the reality star, who questioned the wealth of her colleagues, stated that if girls live of men to survive in Nigeria, their news will be all over the blogs.

The digital creator further disclosed that even when girls have it in mind to date a single man, most of the men they meet might be married without telling the lady.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Tacha's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Tacha said. Here are some of the comment below:

@glovibe1:

"I like her. She has actually worked very hard."

@buzordamaris:

"3k dollars is nothing?? Really?? All these girls self."

@oreoluwanimi__:

" She has been making sense, but the moment she mentioned getting money from men,she lost the plot."

@mark_otabor:

"Tony Elumelu the billionaire can't even come out to say he has conquered the Nigerian market because he knows competitions are always around the Corner, your influence here obviously doesn't carry much weight because what exactly are you influencing? Just feel good!"

@0h_jayy:

"Which market?oyingbo market or Mushin own?"

@european_cities1:

"And you think you can penetrate the UK market? Dey play ."

@zonnergy_limited:

"She has worked very hard for herself and her brand. So yea, she deserves whatever she says she deserves."

@dee_golfer:

"No condition is permanent or perfect."

@kingfahadstudios:

"You have conquered Lagos & probably Porthacourt & that's it."

@callme_erhun:

"She’s on a visit visa o."

@lady_ijay_:

"Did I just hear here say girly pops."

BBN Tacha becomes football owner

Legit.ng had reported that the former housemate in the Big Brother Naija reality show, Tacha, joined the growing lists of celebrities owning football clubs.

In a post by Lagos Liga, she was welcomed to the field as the owner of Tacha FC.

Sport lovers were happy about the news as they shared their take about Tacha's new move.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng