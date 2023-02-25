The fate of Nigerians in the next four years would be handed to a presidential candidate that would be elected into power on Saturday, February 25

Interestingly, a former lawmaker has urged the electorates not to be guided by religious or tribal sentiment

Senator Shehu Sani urged Nigerians to vote right and wisely, as this would determine to a large extent how far the country would fare in the next four years

Shehu Sani, activist and former Senator representing Kaduna Central has sent an important message to Nigerians.

On election eve, the politician has urged Nigerians to put certain key factors into consideration when voting for their preferred presidential candidate.

Senator Shehu Sani advises Nigerians as they head to the poll. Photo credit: Shehu Sani (Senator Shehu Sani)

Source: Facebook

Shehu Sani advises Nigerians

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, February 25, and posted on his Twitter handle, the senator said,

"Today Nigerians will decide on who to entrust with the saddle of Leadership for a four year term.A momentous period in our democratic history to get it right.Let us be guided by our experiences and challenges and the need for competence over other considerations."

Many React

Nigerians took to the Twitter section of the politician and reacted to the development.

@arize_chukwuma tweeted:

"We have decided."

@MrEkemini tweeted:

"You should have joined the LP train baba when you noticed the 'usual' in PDP. So far so good, KD people need people like you at the helm of affairs."

@AlfredM21848578 tweeted:

"We will vote Obidiently."

@hafizrajee tweeted:

"May we be rightly guided."

@abbanarfat10 tweeted:

"Please who is your candidate among the presidential aspirants sir? I would love to vote for him."

@AlliOlabisi5 tweeted:

"Indeed, experience and track records matter."

@Tinacharlez tweeted:

"Today everything is POssible."

