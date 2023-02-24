Former House of Representatives Speaker, Hon Yakubu Dogara has revealed his position on Bola Tinubu's popularised slang "Emilokan"

In the eve of the 2023 presidential election Dogara described the famous slang of the APC flagbearer as heresy

Reacting, some Nigerians urged him to wait till the Saturday poll and others embrace the simpolicyut of his lifestyle

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara, has described as heresy the infamous slogan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu called “emilokan”.

Emilokan literally translates “it is my turn”, was popularised by Tinubu in all his campaign outings to mean it is his turn to be President.

Nigerians react as Dogara gives strong description of Tinubu’s ‘Emilokan’ slang. Photo credit: Hon Yakubu Dogara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Dogara hit hard at Tinubu on election eve

However, in a statement posted on his Twitter handle @YakubDogara, the former Speaker said it is a sin of heresy for anyone to say it is his/her turn to be President as power belongs to God and He gives it to whoever He wishes.

He argued that the most generous persons are those who give silently without hope of praise or reward.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, February 24, Dogara said:

“Doing things for others and demanding that they pay you back amounts to doing the right things for the wrong reasons- the very definition of heresy. Is it said that, “the most truly generous persons are those who give silently without hope of praise or reward.” #emilokanisheresy.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter comment section of the politician and reacted to the development.

@OratioOdede tweeted:

"Are you any different? What is the deal with Atiku? Is it not for your personal gains. Abeg shift!

@Soloking400 tweeted:

"A man without loyalty in politics suffers like a poor man."

@BZhmsh tweeted:

"This is a great saying my father and brother. Your always good in moral support. Your pattern of life is good to me seriously."

@_DrOMO14 tweeted:

"Don't worry, wait till Saturday before premium tears starting rolling from your eyes."

@demood1st tweeted:

"All the candidates directly or indirectly are operating on the " emilokan" principles. None is doing anything for anyone! Those that would disappear after the elections are over we wait to see."

@EdmondYakubu tweeted:

"Thank you Sir...we are with you."

@Yunusa009 tweeted:

"The same way You desperately wanted V.P. in return."

@izbtymy tweeted:

"This is synonymous to EMILOKAN!

@shegmatyz tweeted:

"Dey play "

Source: Legit.ng