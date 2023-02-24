BBNaija reality star Tacha has sent a message to Nigerians ahead of the upcoming presidential election

Tacha encouraged Nigerians to exercise their civic right, as she urged them to focus on voting for candidates vying for other posts

The reality star added that those who have chosen to abstain from voting despite having PVC are part of the problems in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tacha, has thrown her weight behind the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate as she encouraged Nigerians to vote in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

In a video she shared via her Twitter handle, Tacha urged people to go to any length to ensure they cast their votes for the good of the country.

Tacha sends messages to Nigerians ahead of the 2023 election. Credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Tacha also charged voters to focus on other candidates vying for positions aside from the presidential post, adding that those who have their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) but have chosen not to vote are part of the problems in the country.

Watch her video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to Tacha's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

annointingpeterobi:

"I love you Tacha for effort and courage since the beginning of this journey."

agbamakus:

"Putting Jesus Christ there was not necessary tbh."

zinny705:

"See as English sweet for my Queen mouth."

tony_chuma:

"I respect you Tacha I wholeheartedly apologise to you for not voting you during your time in BBN, I had a wrong interpretation of you then, I've come to know you better and realise how wrong I was about you, You've earned my respect and I'll forever be a fan, God bless you."

arubi:

"Confirm my sweetheart. Hope sai you know sai I get very soft spot for you."

ellenosei59:

"Know your Two candidates."

May Edochie makes video to declare support for Peter Obi

May Edochie declared her support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, May gave many reasons why Nigerians should vote for the LP presidential candidate. Great Nation by popular singer Tim Dakolo was heard playing in the background.

She wrote:

“I’m Obidient and I encourage y’all to be, come Sat, 25th Feb for a better Nigeria. Vote @peterobigregory for president. Together we can achieve unity in divergence.”

Source: Legit.ng