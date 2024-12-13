The Arewa Youths Integrity Network (AYIN) criticized President Tinubu for appointing Mr. Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as Acting Accountant General

AYIN questioned the President's repeated selection of his kinsmen for key positions, labelling it a “great disregard and a disservice to the North”

The group urged Tinubu to embrace fairness and inclusivity, warning that nepotism hinders national growth

The Arewa Youths Integrity Network (AYIN), a socio-political group in Northern Nigeria, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of Mr. Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF).

The group accused the President of marginalizing other regions in favour of appointing individuals from his Yoruba ethnic group to strategic national positions.

President Tinubu, through his spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, announced the appointment on Tuesday, placing Ogunjimi in the role just four months before the retirement of the incumbent AGoF, Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein.

Arewa youths decry disregard of the north

Speaking on Friday, AYIN spokesperson Barrister James Ismaila expressed the group’s disappointment in a strongly worded statement made available to Legit.ng.

“Appointing another Yoruba man, who is equally due for retirement, to replace an outgoing Yoruba woman in such a sensitive position in the nation’s treasury, is a great disregard and disservice to the north,” Ismaila said.

The group questioned the President's rationale for consistently choosing his kinsmen for pivotal roles, stating,

“Does that mean there are no other tribes in Nigeria that could efficiently head these positions? Does that mean the trend will continue if nobody raises alarm?”

AYIN also highlighted their support for Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, emphasizing their commitment to unity and fairness.

The group listed previous appointments that they believe reflect nepotism, including leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the EFCC, and the Nigerian Customs Service, among others.

Arewa youths: Nepotism will not grow this nation

AYIN called on Tinubu to reconsider his approach and ensure inclusivity in his administration.

“This nation cannot grow in this direction. Nigeria belongs to all tribes, and Asiwaju should purge himself of nepotism and favoritism,” the statement said.

Northern leaders make early move against Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Northern political leaders, representing a significant portion of Nigeria's voting population, have rejected President, Bola Tinubu.

This, they are reportedly working discreetly to convince former President Goodluck Jonathan to enter the 2027 presidential race.

An isider familiar with the strategy pointed to recent comments by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who hinted that he would refrain from contesting if Jonathan decides to run.

