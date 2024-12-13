Yahaya Bello, the past governor of Kogi state, has pleaded not guilty to the fraud allegation levelled against him by the EFCC

The Kogi State former governor Yahata Bello has told Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that he was not guilty of the new 19-count charges that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) levelled against him.

In the new charges, the immediate past governor is accused of money laundering to the tune of N80 billion by the EFCC.

The former governor's trial is one of the high-profile cases that the EFCC chairman has vowed to pursue to a reasonable conclusion. Bello and two others were being accused of laundering over N110 billion belonging to the public to acquire many properties in Dubai and Abuja. However, the trio have pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The EFCC's handling of Bello's case has been subject to scrutiny, with some observers arguing that the commission has been selective in its prosecution of corruption cases. Others have pointed out that the EFCC has a history of losing high-profile cases due to poor preparation and shabby presentation.

As the trial continues, many are watching to see how the EFCC will prosecute the case and whether Bello will be found guilty or not. The outcome of the trial will likely have significant implications for the EFCC's credibility and the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng